Formula One

Return of night race a boost for Singapore

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I am delighted to learn that the Formula One race will return to Singapore and will continue to be hosted until 2028 (Singapore renews deal to host F1 race until 2028, Jan 28).

I only hope that Singaporeans are also in favour of this renewed commitment. In the past, I have heard grouses such as how the race is a nuisance as it causes traffic jams, noise and smoke pollution, and how it is a waste of money which could be better spent on social welfare.

But I think the way in which the night race boosts the country's reputation and puts us on the world map overrides these grouses. It is products such as the Singapore Grand Prix that allow a small country like ours to punch above its weight.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 31, 2022, with the headline Return of night race a boost for Singapore. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top