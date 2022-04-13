Dry cleaning sector lacks skilled workers

The issues with the foreign worker quota for the food and beverage sector described by Forum writer Yeo Thye Lye also apply to the dry cleaning sector (Have F&B as separate sector with reasonable foreign worker quota, April 7).

Currently, most of the workers who do ironing for the dry cleaning sector are aged between 55 and 70.

Years of experience are needed to manually and expertly press a nice piece of garment, especially for dry cleaning.

Younger Singaporeans do not want to come into this sector. It is hot work, with long hours of standing.

It would take around three to five years to train someone who starts as a general worker to become skilled at ironing, as new fabrics are created every year and manual dry cleaning pressing requires time to master the right way to handle these special fabrics.

The sector requires workers who are skilled at ironing, but there is a limited number in Singapore. Most have retired.

Young foreigners are hired as general workers because no Singaporeans want to do the job. And due to the limited foreign worker quota, there is no headcount left to hire foreigners who can be trained or who are already skilled at ironing.

Thus, I appeal to the authorities to revise the quota for dry cleaning to be similar to the quota for the construction, marine and process sectors.

No one wants his favourite garment to be damaged by an unskilled ironer.

Chan Chik Fatt