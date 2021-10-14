Foreign nurses do a good job supporting healthcare system

Covid-19 has been with us for almost two years and there is no sign that it will go away soon.

Since the start of this month, the number of infections has been overwhelming.

With these numbers, it is no wonder that our healthcare system has been stretched to its limit.

We are lucky that it has not collapsed and we are still able to cope. This is mainly owing to the thousands of foreign nurses who are well qualified to shoulder their duties together with our local nurses.

Without their presence, it would definitely be harder to look after elderly patients.

At the dialysis centre in Serangoon Avenue 2, where I have my treatment, there are foreign nurses from the Philippines, Myanmar, China and India.

All of them perform their duties with a smile and are caring and attentive to the elderly patients.

To all the foreign nurses working in our hospitals, old age homes, nursing homes, dialysis centres and other institutions - thank you very much.

Neo Poh Goon