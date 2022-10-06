Recruitment can be a double-edged sword

I refer to the report on an ongoing tender by MOH Holdings (MOHH) for a recruitment agency to provide services for recruiting doctors in India (Over 90% of junior doctors hired are local: MOH Holdings, Oct 1).

I applaud MOHH for responding to the complaints of junior doctors. In recent years, there have been reports about the excessive workload of junior doctors, sometimes leading to burnout.

With our ageing population, and the construction of new medical facilities like the Woodlands Health Campus and the new integrated hospital that will open in Bedok North, more medical staff will be needed.

Our current number of junior doctors may not be sufficient to cope with the added workload.

MOHH's recruitment of foreign doctors will help increase the pool of junior doctors in the public sector. With more junior doctors, each doctor would have a lighter clinical workload, do fewer night duties and have fewer problems taking personal leave.

However, junior doctors are also concerned about a shortage of specialist training positions.

A bigger pool of junior doctors would mean tougher competition for specialist training positions and jobs.

Will the selection of traineeship or fellowship posts be perfectly meritocratic, or will local graduates and returning Singaporeans who pursued overseas medical studies have priority in being selected for these posts over foreign junior doctors?

Will these foreign doctors be limited to working only in hospitals, or will they be allowed to be family physicians or general practitioners after full registration?

Like any other sector, bringing in foreign skilled workers can be a double-edged sword. It helps relieve workload, but it may also intensify competition for promotion and jobs.

Desmond Wai (Dr)