New coach has right attributes to win glory for Lions

Judging by new Lions coach Takayuki Nishigaya's track record as youth team coach at Tokyo Verdy, his strengths as a coach lie in his ability to identify players' strengths and use them to suit the tactics and style of play that he has in mind (Playing "quickly" the key, May 27).

His emphasis is always on urging his players to play aggressive and progressive football while displaying hard work and team spirit.

He has given several uncapped players an opportunity to don national colours based on good performances in the league.

Nishigaya has much at stake as his team prepares for the upcoming Asian Cup qualifiers on June 8-14.

The qualifiers will be his first official assignment as the man responsible for bringing glory to this football-crazy nation.

Nishigaya may lack experience coaching at the international level. But what's impressive about him is his earnestness in wanting to do his best for Singapore football.

He is someone with a strong work ethic, and I feel he has all the right attributes to build up the local football scene.

I hope we give the new coach time and all our support to prove his mettle and achieve his goals.

A. Thiyaga Raju