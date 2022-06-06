Singapore has done well by preparing for disruption

Amid the current global food supply crunch, it is extremely fortunate that the Government has long maintained policies to build up buffer stocks and diversify import sources (Singapore has been working to secure food supply: PM Lee, May 28).

Singapore has operated under the correct assumption that any and all channels of supply could be disrupted by international emergencies. It is vital that we be prepared for every eventuality.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment deserves kudos for adopting appropriate policies to manage food security, as do major retailers like FairPrice and other stakeholders involved in supply and distribution.

It was especially heartening to read of Singapore importing sugar from more than 40 countries, as well as FairPrice's four-month stockpile of frozen chicken.

Between the disruption to global supply chains caused by the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic, and the adverse impacts of climate change on agricultural production around the world, small, resource-poor states such as Singapore must continue to be vigilant.

Singaporeans must do our part to minimise food wastage, avoid panic buying and support the less fortunate members of our society hardest hit by shortages and price hikes.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi