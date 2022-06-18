Prices already on upward trajectory for last 2 years

Russia is often blamed today by the West for the deteriorating global food security situation, but it is not at fault.

Russian special military operation in Ukraine had nothing to do with the spike in food prices.

The United Nations had already warned of a risk of a global food crisis two years ago. The spike in agri-food prices was recorded in 2020 and was a result of the European Union's "green energy" transition, which led to a substantial rise in fuel and electricity prices.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation's Food Price Index rose by 50 per cent between 2019 and 2022. Wheat prices rose by 25 per cent in 2021. By February this year, they were already 31 to 62 per cent higher than the average for the previous five years. Maize prices have risen by 162 per cent over the past two years.

We expect to have a good wheat harvest this year, which will allow us to offer 25 million tonnes of grain for export. We also have the capacity to export at least 22 million tonnes of fertilisers from June to December (20 per cent of global consumption over this period).

But we face limited export opportunities due to the unilateral restrictive measures against Russia in areas such as the delivery of goods, payment, transactions and Customs.

The West openly declared an economic and trade war against Russia - despite our standing as a key global supplier of basic agricultural products such as wheat, barley, mineral fertilisers and fodder crops.

Russia is deeply concerned about a possible food crisis and is well aware of the importance of food supplies to countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. Low-income countries are particularly at risk of food shortages, bearing the consequences of Western short-sightedness.

Nikolay Kudashev

Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Singapore