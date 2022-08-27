Food safety

Don't rely on masks alone to prevent contamination

Updated
Published
4 min ago

The focus on mask-wearing could result in far more important, less visible safety measures being neglected (Masks optional on taxis and in most indoor settings from Monday: 7 things you need to know, Aug 24).

In the area of food safety, for instance, human nature makes us believe that a cook or server wearing a mask is "safe" and clean.

However, very few food poisoning cases are the result of oral contamination.

In the majority of cases, food contamination is due to handling by unwashed contaminated hands, inadequate refrigeration or an unsanitary food supplier.

Food and beverage employees who are focused on wearing masks might adjust their mask or touch their face near their mask, thereby transferring bacteria captured on the mask onto their hands.

They may then easily forget to wash their hands before handling the food.

The public - especially F&B staff - need to let go of the delusion that mask-wearing alone makes them safe.

In fact, if it means neglecting guidelines on hand-washing, refrigeration and food handling procedures, it could do more harm than good.

Eric J. Brooks

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 27, 2022, with the headline Don't rely on masks alone to prevent contamination. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top