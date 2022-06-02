Concerns about exporters forming cartels

I have been following the news that Thailand could seek a rice price pact with Vietnam to boost bargaining power.

The two countries combined account for 26 per cent of global rice exports.

While I understand the reason for the price hike proposal and can accept paying a bit more for imported rice, what troubled me was the potential price-fixing move.

Price fixing between competitive businesses is against anti-trust law in most countries.

Is it against international law or treaties for two competing countries to form a cartel? World Trade Organisation rules regulate the behaviour of businesses across member countries' borders. Does this apply to countries?

Even Opec members cannot directly determine the price of crude oil, and can only influence the price through the supply and demand mechanism.

What if other major food exporting countries jointly decide to raise the export price of their products? Do we, the importers and consumers, have any means to protect ourselves?

Xiao Feng