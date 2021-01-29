Food outlets advised to provide serving spoons to customers

We refer to Mr David L.K. See's letter (Sharing food: Do more to promote hygienic eating habits, Jan 14).

We agree with Mr See that the use of serving spoons is a recommended practice and a hygienic habit.

At the start of the Covid-19 situation in Singapore, the Singapore Food Agency and National Environment Agency had issued a joint advisory to guide operators of food establishments, as well as stallholders at hawker centres and coffee shops, on good practices, including in areas such as good public hygiene.

Among other good practices, food establishments are encouraged to provide serving spoons to customers, to maintain high standards of hygiene and cleanliness to safeguard public health.

The provision of serving spoons to customers who are sharing dishes is also one criterion for food establishments to obtain the SG Clean quality mark certification.

Under the SG Clean programme, operators and stallholders are to adhere to good food safety and good public hygiene practices, to be awarded with the quality mark.

As part of the SG Clean campaign last year, members of the public were also encouraged to avoid sharing utensils and use serving spoons instead.

Members of the public may refer online for details on the SG Clean programme.

Abdul Jalil (Dr)

Senior Director, Joint Operations Division

Singapore Food Agency