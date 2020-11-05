Focus on training and skills upgrading

In the current global economy, the need for training and skills upgrading of employees has never been greater (SIA to offer training in customer service, other areas to firms, Nov 3).

As our service sector has room to improve, it is imperative for companies to tap the experience and expertise of Singapore Airlines, which has a reputation for excellent service.

Companies would do well to work closely with the Singapore Airlines Academy to design training programmes that suit their own corporate needs.

There are areas where our service providers have been found lacking, such as handling customer complaints, sustaining customer relations and, above all, thinking out of the box.

These aspects coupled with better product knowledge and going the extra mile will enable our service standards to reach new heights.

The lull in business activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic can be an opportunity for employees to spend time learning and for employers to gain a competitive edge.

The economic downturn will eventually end, and visionary organisations that put resources into training and skills upgrading will emerge stronger.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng