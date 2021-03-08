Focus on students' soft skills and not rote learning

The ability to memorise information is one of the most valued skills in our education system.

Students get trapped in a 10-to 14-year cycle of memorising information, taking the exam and then forgetting the facts.

The skill of memorisation can be useful for events - such as presentations - or for remembering everyday tasks, but they should not be the basis and foundation of our education system.

I have to admit that I myself have been sucked into the cycle of memorising and it is difficult to get out of it, but I'm trying my best.

Values like compassion and generosity are not as important in our system; what matters most is being able to solve quadratic inequalities.

The inherent value of soft skills is undeniable, as they are what will eventually distinguish us from robots as the world moves towards artificial intelligence technology.

Therefore, our education system should change its focus to adapt to the future.

I'm looking forward to how things will change for not just my generation, but future generations as well.

Jordan Chiam Cheng Jun, 14

Secondary 3 student