Focus on preventing carelessness and recklessness to boost workplace safety

Irefer to the article, "Why workers are still dying - and what Singapore is doing about it" (Aug 14).

I applaud the Government's efforts to keep our workforce safe.

We need to continue to focus on the fact that things go wrong when people are careless and reckless.

Carelessness happens when an individual is not focusing on the job. This can be due to distractions or poor physical or mental health and well-being.

Policies must continue to encourage progressive health and well-being programmes.

Reward and recognition programmes are also key to prevent carelessness and to motivate the workforce.

It is also important to check that migrant workers are being paid on time, as some employers could be facing cash-flow problems.

Not being paid on time creates distress for migrant workers - they have mouths to feed back home.

Recklessness is caused by external factors. Project time and cost pressures are typically to blame for workers taking shortcuts that expose them (and their co-workers) to risks.

Good planning and coordination of activities are essential. Sticking to approved work methods and having proper supervision prevents recklessness.

There are limits to how much the authorities can do to make sure companies comply with policies.

Employers have a duty of care and must collaborate with the authorities to keep their workers safe.

Adrian Lee