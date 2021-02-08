Focus on desalination as main tap

I refer to the news report, Opening of 4th desalination plant a boost to water security (Feb 5). National water agency PUB's chief executive Ng Joo Hee made a salient point when he said that unlike the other three taps - imported water, rainfall and recycled water - the sea is "a practically limitless resource".

The question I have is this: Why aren't we building more desalination plants to eventually replace the other three national taps and ensure that we will never be short of water?

Some have raised the issue of increased water costs if we employ desalination, but I think most Singaporeans like myself would rather pay more than suffer the consequences of water shortage.

Experts, including our ministers, have mentioned before that water supply is an existential issue of national importance to a small country like ours.

If Israel, a country situated in a desert area, can meet its water needs mainly through desalination, I don't see why Singapore, which is surrounded by seawater, cannot do so.

Our goal should be to ensure our country has the means to secure enough supply for our own needs without having to worry that it will run out.

Seah Yam Meng