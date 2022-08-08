Voices of Youth: Flexi-work

Heartened by digital transformation of the economy

It is heartening to see more corporations adopting a hybrid working model as the nation transitions to living in an endemic Covid-19 world (Flexi-work becoming more common in S'pore despite shift to living with Covid-19, Aug 1).

Several corporations have invested in infrastructure which allows their teams to split work between home and the office.

Remote working has become the norm.

Flexi-work arrangements have allowed employees to maximise their productivity and work at their own pace to achieve operational excellence.

I am excited to see the digital transformation of Singapore's economy as technology continues to be implemented, allowing the workforce to enjoy the benefits of flexi-work.

Amos Loh Hong Zun, 18

Year 2 Higher Nitec student

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 08, 2022, with the headline Heartened by digital transformation of the economy.

