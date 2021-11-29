Flats should fall under prime location housing model

It's easy to see why demand for the upcoming Mount Pleasant housing estate will be high (Strong demand likely for future HDB flats in Mount Pleasant area, say analysts, Nov 24).

But Mr Nicholas Mak, ERA Realty's head of research and consultancy, said it is unlikely that the estate will be considered a truly prime location.

If he is right and the future flats do not fall under the new prime location public housing model, I find it concerning, as the lucky applicants would almost certainly enjoy the "lottery effect" which the new model aims to reduce.

I strongly urge the Housing Board to implement the prime location public housing model for the future flats in the Mount Pleasant housing estate for the following reasons.

There is easy access by bus to the amenities in nearby Toa Payoh, and the site is only a few MRT stations away from Orchard Road.

Residents can also enjoy physical activity close to nature at MacRitchie Reservoir, which is within walking distance.

The flats will be built on a site that is very valuable due to its proximity to the Singapore Polo Club and good class bungalows in the Caldecott Hill area.

Where else can someone living in public housing watch people on horseback playing polo in the afternoon?

Given all this, I expect the flats to attract more affluent buyers in the resale market.

These buyers would be willing to pay a high premium, which would price out the average Singaporean.

Tan Swan Hwee