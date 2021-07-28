Sellers' profits

Flat could be only asset to monetise for retirement

  • Published
    1 hour ago

I agree with Straits Times editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang that the Government should stick to a hands-off policy on HDB sellers' profits (July 26).

Asset appreciation should not be a dirty word. We should not view such gains as a "windfall profit" or a cause of embarrassment to the seller.

For many of the 80 per cent who live in Housing Board flats, the flat is the only asset they have.

And they may want to monetise this asset for their retirement, whether by selling it or through a reverse mortgage scheme.

A tax would only hurt retirement funds for this group.

Foo Sing Kheng

