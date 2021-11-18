Five medals a world-class showing

Congratulations to the Singapore bowlers who did well at the International Bowling Federation 2021 Super World Championship in Dubai (Bowled over by S'pore men, Nov 17).

Our bowlers' astounding performances reinforced Singapore's position on the world stage.

Shayna Ng and Cherie Tan winning gold and silver in the women's singles was a feat.

The men's team comprising Jonovan Neo, Jomond Chia, Cheah Ray Han and Darren Ong made history by winning silver.

I congratulate the women's team of Ng, Tan, New Hui Fen and Iliya Syamim for clinching bronze.

Singapore also won a bronze in the mixed team event through Ng, Tan, Ong and Cheah.

Special mention should go to Singapore Bowling Federation technical director Sid Allen and men's head coach Jason Yeong-Nathan for grooming the bowlers, and also the federation's past president, Mrs Jessie Phua, for her untiring efforts in paving the way for Singapore's bowlers to become world-class.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak