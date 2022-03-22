No word on when HPB will replenish stock

The Health Promotion Board's (HPB) National Steps Challenge, which aims to encourage people to be physically active, has been very popular among residents.

However, I have found it frustrating that the fitness trackers needed for participation have been out of stock for many months, with no word on when they will be available again.

When I called HPB, staff did not know when trackers would be available, and were not able to put me in contact with the department in charge of them.

Richard Phua Soo Siah