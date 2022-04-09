Checks done to ensure quality standards are met

We thank Mr Gary Teo Teck Chye for supporting the National Steps Challenge, and for sharing his experience with his fitness tracker (More reliable trackers needed for fitness challenge, March 31).

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) has since reached out to Mr Teo to arrange an exchange of his tracker, so that he can continue to participate in the programme.

We advise participants who encounter any concerns with the hardware to refrain from using the tracker immediately and report their concerns to HPB, as continued use of the tracker could result in malfunction perceived to be caused by usage.

As Mr Teo has correctly pointed out, conditions due to wear and tear or arising from usage such as water seepage or overcharging are not covered under the manufacturer's terms of warranty.

We assure Mr Teo that we regularly review our participants' feedback, including any on our fitness trackers, to enhance the programme. HPB also conducts stringent quality assurance and control over the production of the trackers to ensure quality standards are met, and that they are constantly improved as benchmarked against other commercially available trackers.

We will continue to monitor feedback on the National Steps Challenge, to facilitate Singaporeans' participation in the programme that encourages them to keep active.

Audrey Tong

Director, Physical Activity and Weight Management

Health Promotion Board