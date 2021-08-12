First-hand look at swabbers' hard work

I am writing to express my heartfelt thanks to the young man who came to my home recently to administer a swab test on my son.

Even though it was past 10pm and he had come from other homes, he was extremely professional and patient in explaining the swabbing procedure to us.

Not only that, but he also had to wait with us until the antigen rapid test result appeared.

Initially, we thought that we were going to be the last on his list for the day, but sadly this was not the case.

We felt so sorry for him.

This has left a deep impression on my family as we saw first-hand the hard work that so many are putting in behind the scenes to ensure our safety, especially during this period when there are more Covid-19 cases.

We can show our appreciation by continuing to play our part as responsible citizens.

To the young man, we want to say a big thank you for your professionalism and patience.

It has definitely helped to make the quarantine period a less anxious one for us.

Grace Tham