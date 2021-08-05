Firms should pass utility savings on to employees

Many lower-income workers working from home have incurred increased utility charges.

As more workers currently work from home and not at company premises, employers should pass their utility cost savings to employees in the form of cash. This could help to defray the larger utility bills that the employees have incurred.

This way, employers can play a part in helping the Government to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on lower-income households (Households affected by Covid-19 to get more help, Aug 2).

Patrick Tan Keong Boon