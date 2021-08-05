Working from home

Firms should pass utility savings on to employees

As more workers currently work from home and not on company premises, employers should pass their utility cost savings to employees in the form of cash, says the writer. ST FILE PHOTO
As more workers currently work from home and not on company premises, employers should pass their utility cost savings to employees in the form of cash, says the writer. ST FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    37 min ago

Many lower-income workers working from home have incurred increased utility charges.

As more workers currently work from home and not at company premises, employers should pass their utility cost savings to employees in the form of cash. This could help to defray the larger utility bills that the employees have incurred.

This way, employers can play a part in helping the Government to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on lower-income households (Households affected by Covid-19 to get more help, Aug 2).

Patrick Tan Keong Boon

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 05, 2021, with the headline 'Firms should pass utility savings on to employees'. Subscribe
Topics: 