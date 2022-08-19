Handle feedback on hazards promptly

I was saddened to read that a resident had died in a home fire (1 killed in early morning fire in Jurong East flat, Aug 16).

It was reported that a neighbour who had to be rescued from the fire said the residents of the flat that caught fire had a habit of keeping things, such as household appliances and bags, in the common corridor.

He said he had raised the issue many times since 2012 with Jurong Town Council and the Housing Board, but it was never resolved.

Hoarding is a stubborn issue among some neighbours, and is also difficult to resolve. Sending residents warning letters does not lessen the fire risk in a neighbourhood.

I have two friends who have a neighbour with a hoarding habit. Any responsible home owner would be equally concerned for the safety of his family and home.

As a business owner of a residential facility, I am very familiar with the diligent, stern and prompt actions taken by the Singapore Civil Defence Force towards fire hazards and blockages.

The financial penalty on commercial properties which break the law is severe. This is necessary for the safety of the people present in the building.

For the safety of every home and dwelling place in Singapore, I ask that the authorities handle residential fire hazard feedback with equal urgency and action, before another fire or death occurs.

Andrew Soo