Don't block access to emergency equipment

Access to equipment such as hose reels in common areas should be kept clear at all times, so that it can be used in an emergency.

My family highlighted the issue of a resident blocking access to the hose reel (below) to the management office of our condominium.

Two weeks later, a general circular was sent to residents giving them a week to take action before the office would remove the items placed in common areas.

The items shown in this photo are still there, and the management office did not take any action after the deadline it set.

It seems other residents have to suffer in silence due to some errant residents who do not see this as an issue.

Anila Shukla