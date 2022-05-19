Work together to raise awareness

The National Safety Council of Singapore (NSCS) is deeply shocked and saddened by the death of three persons including a three-year-old child in a fire last Friday in a flat in Bedok.

Last Saturday, there was another incident involving a fire at a coffee shop in Serangoon Central Drive. And on Sunday, yet another fire broke out on the upper floors of an HDB flat in Marsiling, which led to three people being taken to hospital. This spate of accidents is worrying.

Every life is precious, and we believe that more can be done to ensure that similar tragedies do not recur.

While we await the findings of the investigations into the fire, we will continue to promote awareness of the importance of community safety and what can be done to enhance safety in homes, workplaces and the community.

NSCS will be conducting a series of workshops, starting with the topic of fire safety in homes and other establishments. In particular, we want to educate the public on home fire precautions (focusing on electrical and kitchen fires), what to do and what not to do when a small home fire starts, and how to quickly alert the authorities.

We will work in partnership with the Singapore Civil Defence Force and other heartland organisations.

The prevention of accidents is not the sole responsibility of government authorities. We should all as concerned citizens work together to raise safety awareness. Those interested to join our efforts may get in touch with us at contact@nscs.org.sg

Ong Pak Shoon

President

National Safety Council of Singapore