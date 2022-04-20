Financial security not always priority for older workers in gig economy

The Straits Times' editorial (Look beyond gig work for greater security, March 2) highlighted findings by the Institute of Policy Studies that workers in the gig economy risk "becoming trapped in poverty and precarity", and "it is precisely this short-termism, captured in the term 'gig', that is disturbing".

While the statement is valid, I caution against painting the gig economy in such broad strokes, together with the perception of short-termism being linked with a lack of security.

We need to have a closer understanding of what security means to each individual. What kind of security gig workers value differs with their age.

Older platform workers may value the security of a satisfying relationship with family and friends over financial-related forms of security, after having worked hard to satisfy the material needs of their loved ones.

To better understand the priorities of older platform workers, one needs to consider how Singapore's rapidly changing economy has shaped their decision-making with respect to planning for their own future social security needs.

It is little wonder that the flexible nature of the gig economy, which gives workers control of their time, and with its low barrier to entry, is so attractive to older platform workers.

My father has low educational qualifications but has supported our family as a taxi and Grab driver for close to a decade. He could not save much after paying for his three children's education, as well as our family's basic living expenses.

Despite that, he feels contented with driving for as long as he can.

Driving has provided him with a sense of self-reliance, and importantly, mastery over his own time. That flexibility is important to him because it lets him engage in caring for our family, while providing adequate financial support.

By empowering older platform workers to feel confident in their own abilities, platform work provides them with psychological security, thereby strengthening their dignity.

As Associate Professor Terence Ho rightly pointed out (Ride-hailing and delivery jobs are here to stay - let's make them work, March 11), platform jobs can become quality jobs for locals, when worker protection and welfare are strengthened. This translates to greater emotional and psychological security that is evident in a dignified self.

I hope that we do not lose sight of this in future discussions of the forms of security valued by older platform workers as their priorities evolve across life stages. Ultimately, retiring with dignity is just as important in an inclusive and caring society.

Ng Hong Kai