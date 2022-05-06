Is there a way to share rebates with others?

I have come across many families who need support, financially or otherwise, to care for family members who are incapacitated.

But Singapore's means testing criteria is based on household income and does not take into account the substantial expenses incurred towards the care of such individuals.

Hence, some families do not qualify for aid while being unable to make ends meet. I hope that the criteria can be reviewed.

I appreciate the rebates that have come my way as a Singaporean, especially during the pandemic. I would appreciate it if the Government could provide a way for Singaporeans to share such rebates with those who need them more.

Suzy F.H.T. Egan