Her vast experience will contribute immensely to SportSG

It is great to know that Singapore's most bemedalled Olympian Feng Tianwei is joining Sport Singapore's (SportSG) sport development group and has the blessing of SportSG chief executive Lim Teck Yin (Feng wants to "give back", Sept 27).

Her vast experience on the world table tennis stage, winning numerous accolades, will contribute immensely to nurture young paddlers to be future world-beaters who can continue her legacy to bring honour to Singapore.

Her deep passion for the sport can be seen in her wanting to repay society, instead of retiring to a slower family life.

I wish her good health and much success in her work and studies in China.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak