Fares capped at lowest fare band

We thank Mr Tang Kum Cheong for his letter, "Feeder bus fares should follow distance-based charges" (Dec 31).

Under the distance-based fare structure, the lowest fare band is for distances up to 3.2km. This takes into account the fixed costs required to operate a bus service, which are incurred for both long-and short-distance routes.

For feeder services, the fares are capped at this lowest fare band even though some feeder service routes exceed 3.2km.

Kok Tze Weng

Director, Policy and Regulation

Public Transport Council