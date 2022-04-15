Heartening to see Govt listening more as people speak out

Mutual trust and support between the Government and the public service are key to the well-being of our country (PM stresses need for trust in Govt, trust between ministers and public servants, April 13).

Singaporeans these days, being more knowledgeable and educated, are more willing to share their ideas and feedback on services which the Government provides.

This is in contrast with the old days, when people were reluctant to give ideas and suggestions, especially dissenting ones, for fear they would be labelled anti-establishment.

It is heartening that the Government and the public service are more ready and willing to listen to the voice of the people.

Feedback and suggestions about bread-and-butter issues such as the high cost of living, public housing, transportation, job discrimination and children's education have been openly discussed and resolved.

It is good that our policymakers understand that the people voicing these concerns are not against them, but are trying to draw the Government's attention to their plight so that their hardships and difficulties will be looked into.

Whether feedback and proposals from the populace are practical is secondary. What matters most is their willingness to share their views to further improve society.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng