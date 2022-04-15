Feedback

Heartening to see Govt listening more as people speak out

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Mutual trust and support between the Government and the public service are key to the well-being of our country (PM stresses need for trust in Govt, trust between ministers and public servants, April 13).

Singaporeans these days, being more knowledgeable and educated, are more willing to share their ideas and feedback on services which the Government provides.

This is in contrast with the old days, when people were reluctant to give ideas and suggestions, especially dissenting ones, for fear they would be labelled anti-establishment.

It is heartening that the Government and the public service are more ready and willing to listen to the voice of the people.

Feedback and suggestions about bread-and-butter issues such as the high cost of living, public housing, transportation, job discrimination and children's education have been openly discussed and resolved.

It is good that our policymakers understand that the people voicing these concerns are not against them, but are trying to draw the Government's attention to their plight so that their hardships and difficulties will be looked into.

Whether feedback and proposals from the populace are practical is secondary. What matters most is their willingness to share their views to further improve society.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 15, 2022, with the headline Heartening to see Govt listening more as people speak out. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top