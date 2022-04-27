Operators have had time to reduce reliance on labour

The relaxation of Covid-19 measures will help restore the dining scene to its pre-pandemic vibrancy.

I am perplexed that chefs and restaurateurs are fretting over the labour crunch in the food and beverage sector.

While I understand that the pandemic was devastating for the industry, operators have had more than two years to streamline operations and rely less on labour.

The industry must have known that it would not be status quo after the easing of the Covid-19 safe management measures.

Foreign labour may not return as workers' priorities may have changed after this life-changing event.

Serious efforts are needed to allow more automation and self-service processes. Using tablets for ordering and alerting customers when it is time to collect the food should be the norm.

Foo Sing Kheng