Always include GST in displayed prices

I see a worrying trend of more establishments switching from displaying prices inclusive of goods and services tax (GST) to just showing prices before GST.

GST-registered businesses are required to display or quote prices inclusive of GST, with the exception of hotels and food and beverage (F&B) outlets that impose a service charge.

This exception now seems to be becoming a loophole which F&B establishments can exploit.

It has been reported that a coffee shop zichar chain informed customers that it will impose a nominal service charge and GST from this month. Having a service charge means it can display prices before GST.

I propose that the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore remove this exception and require all establishments to display prices after GST is included.

This would help consumers to have a better perception of the cost of food items they order in a restaurant and help them estimate their final bills accurately.

F&B establishments can incorporate whatever service charges they wish to impose into the prices of their items before GST, or they can add fixed service charge items into their price list, such as table charge or waitress charge.

Some establishments have been doing this on top of a 10 per cent service charge, for example, when diners bring their own wine or cake.

Lau Geok Theng (Dr)