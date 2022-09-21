Not easy for private-hire drivers to seek redress

I am a private-hire driver who has finally decided to seek redress after experiencing my fourth case of fare evasion this year.

Fare evasion is an offence, but my attempts to lodge a report have not been successful.

The ride-hailing operator insists that it cannot resolve the case without being informed in writing by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to do so.

The police informed me that they would not be investigating my case and could only lodge a report on my behalf.

The LTA does not permit walk-in appointments, and also does not provide the option of making an appointment online for fare evasion cases. I called its hotline and managed to speak to an employee after a long wait, but was told that he could not make an appointment on my behalf. What ensued was me being bounced from one employee to another over the next four days.

After speaking to other private-hire drivers, it seems cases of fare evasion are not uncommon, but many do not want to go through the hassle of corresponding with the LTA. Given the under-reporting, I wonder how pervasive the offence is.

Why is fare evasion within the LTA's purview when it seems ill equipped to resolve such cases?

Ng Li Meng