Fare differences apply for rebookings to different ticket class

We refer to Mr Dennis Soh Lum Teng's letter (Why was change in booking not free?, Sept 10).

Singapore Airlines offers a range of ticket classes that allow customers to select the best combination of fares, privileges and flexibility that suits their requirements. Ticket fares vary based on demand and the available inventory.

Through our complimentary rebooking policy, Singapore Airlines waives the booking change fees for ticket classes with restrictive fare conditions that do not permit changes or require a fee for them. This gives our customers greater flexibility for their travels during this time.

Notwithstanding this waiver, there may be additional charges or applicable taxes if the fare has increased.

Fare differences do apply if the customer is required to rebook to a different ticket class due to the unavailability of the original ticket class, in the event of a change to the date of travel or to the flight.

We are sorry to hear of Mr Soh's experience. Our team has since reached out to him directly to clarify, and to provide assistance.

Marvin Tan

Senior Vice-President

Customer Services and Operations

Singapore Airlines