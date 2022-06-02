An endearing figure who unites people and brings happiness

Fandi

Singapore's football legend Fandi Ahmad celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday and also launched his biography, Fandi: Honour & Sacrifice (Fandi turns 60 with a new book, lessons for youth, May 30).

In the book, Fandi has a strong message for Singapore's youngsters centred on determination, dedication, discipline and sacrifice.

I am a big fan of Fandi, whom I have known since 1978, when he was playing for Kaki Bukit Football Club.

What I admire about him is his humility, caring nature and the respect he has for his elders as well as for his fans and friends.

As a person, Fandi is an endearing figure. He unites people of all races and brings happiness to them.

During the book launch that I attended, Fandi mingled freely with the guests and greeted everyone with his trademark wide smile and warm handshake.

No one was refused a picture and he patiently signed autographs for his fans and friends.

Thank you, Fandi.

A. Thiyaga Raju

