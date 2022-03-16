Give patients referred to polyclinics subsidised rates

It is heartening to read of the Ministry of Health's Healthier SG strategy to pair Singapore residents with general practitioners (GPs) from next year for all their care needs (Push to get S'pore residents paired with GPs from 2023, March 10).

In working towards this, the ministry should review one issue that troubles patients seeking medical treatment at private clinics registered under the Community Health Assist Scheme.

GP clinics do not usually have the X-ray facilities or equipment necessary to do certain tests, and when these doctors refer patients to polyclinics for these tests, the patients are charged private rates. To enjoy subsidised rates, the patients have to be seen by a polyclinic doctor first.

This procedure is cumbersome and confusing.

First, it adds to the patient load of polyclinic doctors and time has to be taken to see the polyclinic doctor.

Second, there is the question of which doctor follows up with the patient when the results are out - the polyclinic doctor or the family doctor?

This issue has been raised before but there does not seem to have been any review.

I hope the ministry will look into its stance on this policy now that there is this new initiative.

Chan Lai Chun