Familiar setting, community mean a lot to the elderly

Ilive in a three-generation family with grandparents in their 80s. Every day, my grandfather will go to the coffee shop for breakfast, where he will talk to his neighbours and friends. He will buy brunch for my grandmother from the hawker centre, where he will chat with the hawker, who already knows his usual order. Then, he will go to the market to buy fruit, and chat with the fruit seller too.

This is what community is about - having a network of family, friends, neighbours and hawkers.

For the elderly, this means the world. As a palliative nurse in a hospital and a volunteer with the elderly in the community, I have seen the importance of this.

The elderly residents affected by the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) in Ang Mo Kio have lived there for about 50 years (Some Sers flat owners in AMK upset by top-up for new units, June 16). They would want to continue to live in their familiar surroundings.

An elderly person asked to top up about $100,000 for a replacement flat that is the same size as his present one will be anxious about paying off this sum.

The 606 households affected by the acquisition have been offered replacement flats with a fresh 99-year lease in Ang Mo Kio Drive.

But the elderly do not need a fresh 99-year lease.

It will be best for these elderly residents to get a similar-size replacement flat in Ang Mo Kio on a shorter 40-year lease with no cash top-up required.

The elderly will also need help to understand the details of the scheme. The community partners like grassroots volunteers, whom they are already familiar with, can help them read the official letters and meet the HDB officers, and help pack and move.

It will take the combined efforts of the community and the HDB to guide and support the elderly through the entire relocating process from start to finish.