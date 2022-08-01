Dubious sites should not be found in ActiveSG gym machines

I hope ActiveSG vets the entertainment programmes available on the screens of the exercise machines in its gyms.

When browsing the "news reader" section on one, I ended up at sites like Natural News, where there are many articles that are anti-vaccination, link monkeypox with Covid-19 vaccinations, and present other doomsday scenarios.

One of the reasons Singapore has come through the Covid-19 pandemic relatively well thus far is the coherent and consistent information put out by the Government, backed up by scientists and infectious disease specialists. This has effectively counteracted subversive and manipulative efforts to distort the science and the data.

Fake news websites promoting "alternative medicine", pseudoscience, far-right extremism and conspiracy theories should not be easily available in our public gyms.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)