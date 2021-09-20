FairPrice supermarkets observe strict cleaning regime

We thank Mr J.P. Singam for his compliments and suggestion (Make sure supermarket trolleys are sanitised, Sept 10).
FairPrice practises stringent precautionary measures to provide a safe and clean shopping environment for customers and staff.
This includes strict cleaning regimes especially for high-touch surfaces such as railings, trolleys, baskets and checkout counters.
The safety and well-being of all customers and staff will always remain our priority.
Jonas Kor
Director
Corporate Communications
FairPrice Group