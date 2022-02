The announcement that the public can get a 5 per cent discount for 100 daily household staples every Friday at all FairPrice supermarkets is definitely good news for all (FairPrice to give 5% off basic food items on Fridays from March 4, Feb 15).

Prices of many food items, including vegetables and meat, have been rising steadily at supermarkets and wet markets.

This discount will benefit households and help them cope with the rising cost of living.

Lim Lih Mei