On March 31, I was travelling on the Circle Line when I had an epileptic attack and fainted. When I regained some consciousness about 15 minutes later, I could hear muffled conversations coordinating my transfer to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

I found myself being wheeled out of Lorong Chuan MRT station and into an ambulance. I was monitored by the nurses and doctors at the hospital before I was discharged that night.

When I was semi-conscious, I could not see or hear clearly. But I had obviously been helped by kind passengers, MRT staff and ambulance officers.

I express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to everyone who showed me kindness, care and attention. I am also reminded that I am lucky to be living in Singapore.

Alan Goh Khee Seng

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 21, 2022, with the headline Kind and caring staff and strangers.

