Exploration of outcome-based contracts welcomed

We refer to Marine Parade GRC MP Fahmi Aliman's call regarding outcome-based contracts for the facility and strata management industry (Labour MPs call for more support for low-wage workers through progressive wages, March 1).

The Association of Strata Managers (ASM) is a national association that protects the rights and safeguards the interests of management corporations and managing agents.

Our member firms represent more than 1,000 management corporations in Singapore.

Most, if not all, management corporations have relied on headcount-based contracts, including for strata management services. This has become increasingly challenging with the manpower crunch, compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic and stringent measures imposed on the issuing of S Passes and Employment Passes.

As a result, there have been compromises made in the hiring of manpower for the industry.

An outcome-based contract adopts a qualitative management approach. A service provider is assessed based on the value that it brings with it and is compensated accordingly.

ASM welcomes the exploration of outcome-based contracts for our industry, and looks forward to working with the National Trades Union Congress, the authorities and management corporations in developing a guide for the strata and facility management industry.

Teo Poh Siang

President

Association of Strata Managers