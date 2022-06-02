Friendly staff make routine check a pleasure

Recently, I went for an eye health screening at the SNEC Eye Clinic at Changi General Hospital.

I was impressed by the excellent service at Clinic A1 Eye, from Dr Jayant Venkatramani Iyer to service ambassador Helen, and also staff at the visual acuity room, the pharmacy and home delivery team.

Though my record in the system had been erased, as I had not visited the clinic for almost 6½ years, a patient and cheerful Dr Jayant managed to retrieve it.

Such courteous, friendly, respectful and proficient staff make a routine screening a pleasure.

Joyce Tan-Yap Poh Lin