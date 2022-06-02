Eye screening

Friendly staff make routine check a pleasure

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Recently, I went for an eye health screening at the SNEC Eye Clinic at Changi General Hospital.

I was impressed by the excellent service at Clinic A1 Eye, from Dr Jayant Venkatramani Iyer to service ambassador Helen, and also staff at the visual acuity room, the pharmacy and home delivery team.

Though my record in the system had been erased, as I had not visited the clinic for almost 6½ years, a patient and cheerful Dr Jayant managed to retrieve it.

Such courteous, friendly, respectful and proficient staff make a routine screening a pleasure.

Joyce Tan-Yap Poh Lin

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 02, 2022, with the headline Friendly staff make routine check a pleasure. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top