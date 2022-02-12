HPB runs programme to delay myopia onset and progression

We thank Youth Forum writer Avishi Gurnani for her letter, "Make kids, parents more aware of effects of myopia" (Feb 7), and are heartened to see our young interested in the importance of good eye care.

Recognising that myopia prevention is important, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) runs the National Myopia Prevention Programme, which aims to delay the onset and progression of myopia in children in several ways: through annual vision screening and education - including organising talks in schools and webinars for parents on good eye care habits - as well as collaborating with schools on myopia prevention programmes.

Annual vision screening is conducted in pre-schools and primary schools to focus on early detection and management of myopia. While vision screening for certain educational levels had been suspended during the Covid-19 phase two (heightened alert) period, education efforts continued with information and advisories provided to parents through letters to monitor their children's vision and to consult an optometrist or optician should there be any concerns.

HPB is preparing to resume school-based annual vision screening for children in pre-schools and primary schools this year and will continue with our other myopia prevention efforts.

These include collaborating with partners to develop information material on good eye care habits to be distributed to children and organise educational talks for parents.

Parents also play an important role in helping to prevent the onset of myopia in a child's life. Good eye care habits can be cultivated by encouraging at least two hours per day of outdoor play and limiting the time spent on electronic devices or work which involves extensive reading.

Children should also be taken to see an optometrist or optician if there are any signs of possible visual problems, such as blurred vision when looking at distant objects or holding a book too close to the eyes when reading.

More information on myopia and good eye care habits can be found on HealthHub.

We will continue to work closely with children, parents and schools on our myopia prevention efforts and on building awareness of the importance of good eye health.

Chow Khuan Yew (Dr)

Senior Deputy Director, School Health Services

Health Promotion Board