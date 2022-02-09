Myopia more prevalent but awareness still lacking

The Singapore Optometric Association (SOA) thanks Avishi Gurnani for helping to bring myopia awareness into the spotlight (Make kids, parents more aware of effects of myopia, Feb 7).

Studies on myopia in Singapore have revealed that about 20 per cent of Primary 1 pupils are myopic, rising to 60 per cent of Primary 6 pupils and 80 per cent of 18-year-olds.

Myopia is known to be getting more prevalent in Singapore. Unfortunately, the awareness of prevention and mitigation have not kept up with the pace.

Many people may not be aware of evidence-based interventions to prevent or slow down myopia. Addressing myopia begins with a proper eye examination to check the health, refractive power and vision of the eyes, and recommending suitable corrective options and/or lifestyle changes that can restore vision and help slow down myopia progression.

Currently there are a few spectacle lenses, contact lenses, and eye drop options that are available in Singapore to help reduce the progression of myopia.

Understandably, due to the Covid-19-related restrictions and burden on public health resources, many parents and children may have missed opportunities for eye screening. The increase in use of digital devices for school work and entertainment, along with less outdoor time due to home-based learning, also contribute to myopia worsening.

SOA urges parents to be mindful of their children's vision as part of their global development. Growth spurts have been associated with myopia onset and progression, as seen by a study on Singapore children published in 2012.

Myopia can also be hereditary. Children who have at least one myopic parent are 1.42 times more likely to have childhood myopia, and the risk increases to 2.7 times with two myopic parents. Under-correcting myopia has been shown to worsen myopia.

Avishi has rightfully pointed out some mitigation for myopia. Current evidence supports outdoor time of at least two hours daily to prevent myopia, and the need to develop good visual habits. Although carrots are nutritious, there is no evidence to support that vitamin A can prevent myopia. Studies continue to help eye care professionals to understand myopia better. To combat the myopia epidemic, we need both professional eye care and good personal visual habits for optimal outcomes.

It is recommended to have annual eye examinations for school-age children, even if problems are not apparent, or more frequently for myopic children, to help detect and control myopia more effectively.

Chui Wen Juan

Vice-President

Singapore Optometric Association