Explore using TCM in battle against virus

Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination expert committee has urged that as comprehensive a coverage of vaccination as possible be achieved across the entire population.

A comprehensive vaccination plan costs billions of dollars. We are among a few countries in the world that can afford such a programme.

Many countries face tremendous financial and logistical challenges to rolling out a comprehensive vaccination programme. Also, vaccine production takes time.

Currently, global demand outpaces supply many times. Conversely, the number of infections and fatalities is rising fast in most parts of the world.

Amid this dire situation, we should explore using alternatives as an interim measure.

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is a viable alternative. During the outbreak in Wuhan last year, TCM was widely used as specific vaccines were not invented yet.

South Korea has also used traditional medicine in the treatment of Covid-19.

Japan has its own version called Kampo medicine, which is an anti-viral, immune-modulating, anti-inflammatory medicine.

Chinese TCM has its own theory and terminology.

Our local TCM practitioners should be able to understand what their counterparts in China are doing.

The Singapore Chinese Druggists Association and Singapore Chinese Physicians' Association should tap the newly acquired knowledge and experiences in China, and see whether they can be applied here.

Our priority as Singaporeans is to get vaccinated when our turn comes.

We also hope that more effective vaccines will be rolled out in the coming months.

In the meantime, the local authorities should support the exploration of using TCM in this battle against the virus.

Albert Ng Ya Ken