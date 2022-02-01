Explore creative ways to prevent longer working hours

I read with concern that employers say that workers might need to put in extra hours to ensure business continuity (Longer work hours may be unavoidable for business continuity: Employers, Jan 29).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has found that long working hours are killing people. WHO technical officer Frank Pega said: "It's really a smart choice not to increase long working hours in an economic crisis."

We need to work in wiser and more creative ways. I see huge potential for us to apply data-driven and research-backed methods that enable sustainable peak performance and productivity. As an organisational consultant, I don't see organisations consistently adopting such practices. I invite leaders to:

•Adopt progressive leadership approaches such as positively energising leadership, in which leaders enable exceptional results through positive energy created by virtuous interactions with employees.

•Build organisationwide commitments to well-being so employees know they will be respected for being responsible for their own well-being.

•Collect data on employees' experience of work. Take meaningful action to meet real needs. As one employee said to me on what goes on in her mind regarding her bosses: "Thanks for the care packs, but can you stop messaging me after office hours?"

• Actively tap employees' strengths so you get higher quality work done with more ease.

• Generate relational energy and stronger teamwork by facilitating meaningful, positive human connection between employees.

• Create psychological safety so that people can honestly convey their ideas, convictions and perceptions, actively learn (from mistakes, for example) and apply what they have learnt to improve your organisation. Nurture active feedback and definitely include positive feedback (which seems less common in Singapore) so people can build on what they are doing well.

• Facilitate meetings which are purposeful, concise, start and end on time, and integrate well-being. Much time is wasted on ineffective and unnecessary meetings.

• Allow people to rest outside office hours by not communicating with them unless urgent. If everything seems urgent, there are deeper problems to address.

• Cut down on communication channels which disrupt people's personal lives. I know of employees who are drowning in countless WhatsApp chat groups.

• Importantly, set an example.

Research indicates that employee happiness and well-being are linked to better organisational outcomes. Learning that could lead to massive gains at all levels, economically and socially, and could truly help us come out stronger and wiser from this pandemic.

Vadivu Govind