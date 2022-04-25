Refund can be transferred immediately to a valid card

Expired ez-link card

We thank Mr D. Sayers-Mensley for his feedback (Problem with ez-link cards as a tourist, April 16).

An ez-link card is valid for five years from the date of purchase. While immediate cash refund is not available for expired cards, the option of deferred refund is still available.

If the customer has another valid ez-link card, the refund amount can also be transferred over immediately without having to purchase a new card.

For any other queries on the ez-link card, customers may contact the ez-link hotline on 6496-8300.

Janice Xu

Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

EZ-Link

