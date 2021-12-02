Exempting food donor's liability may place more risk on vulnerable recipients

A thorough reading of "Should donors of unsold food be exempted from liability?" by Straits Times journalist Shabana Begum (Nov 25) certainly leaves much food for thought.

My first thought would be that a proper balance should be struck between encouraging food donations, safety concerns and donees' legal rights.

It seems reasonable that donors and logistics providers should be exempted from liability so long as the donated food complies with safety and hygiene laws at the point of giving.

However, there is the unattended issue of what happens if a donee still contracts food poisoning resulting in serious illness or even death, in spite of donors' adherence to regulations.

While it is commendable that there are plans to introduce a Private Member's Bill in Parliament to reduce the nation's food waste problem and encourage more food donations, would closing the door to tortious claims mean no redress for personal injury or death?

The absolving of donor liability appears to have questionable enforceability.

Would such a proposed law in Singapore be absolutely necessary given our current legal framework, since to date there have been no lawsuits here related to injuries concerning the consumption of donated food?

This lack of claims remains an observable worldwide phenomenon, considering that food donees are already severely disadvantaged, and tortious claims, which are likely to be time-consuming and costly, would be the last thing on their minds.

One cannot, however, deduce from the lack of lawsuits that food donees do not need any legal recourse.

The proposed Bill seems to have put all the risk on those who are least able to guard against risk by exempting donor's liability.

The book First World Hunger Revisited states that food banks should not become an opportunity to abdicate responsibility to uphold the right for food, and that they should not merely be a source of low-quality food given to donees through undignified ways.

In the long run, while food donation should not be seen as a panacea to all problems, be it food waste or donees' issues, the introduction of a food donation law would be a tentative step towards galvanising our resolve in solving these issues.

Amos Wu Pom Hin