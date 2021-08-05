Exempt kids from Covid-19 testing to attend religious services

People who are not fully vaccinated and have no exemption notice have to undergo pre-event testing when attending worship services where the congregation size exceeds 50. This includes children, who must undergo pre-event testing.

Why must children be tested in this instance when the same does not apply at schools, where the average school population far exceeds 100, and some teachers and staff may not be fully vaccinated?

While many religious organisations have switched to providing virtual worship services, there is a difference between virtual and in-person worship services.

Families and children have been undergoing tremendous stress since the start of the pandemic. Many need pastoral care.

But, it is hard for religious leaders to recognise which families and children are in need of help in a virtual setting.

I urge the Government to consider removing the requirement for children to undergo pre-event testing before attending any religious services in which all the other participants are fully vaccinated.

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan